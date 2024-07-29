AEW Announcer Jim Ross Compares 2024 Blood & Guts Match To Classic Wrestling Territory

It's been a month full of noteworthy "AEW Dynamite's," with the promotion has loaded up Wednesday nights as they trek towards AEW All In in August, and what they hope is a significant new TV rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. Last Wednesday's show was perhaps the most noteworthy, featuring the return of the Blood & Guts match, which saw Team AEW's Darby Allin, The Acclaimed, Mark Briscoe, and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland defeat The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and "Hangman" Adam Page of The Elite in a wild spectacle.

Just a day later, AEW announcer Jim Ross was asked about the match, and the episode of "Dynamite" as a whole, during the latest episode of "Grilling JR." Ross was complimentary to many aspects of the show, including Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki match and AEW's women's division, but even he noted that nothing else could compete with Blood & Guts, comparing it to what he used to see from a classic wrestling territory.

"[It was] wild and crazy," Ross said. "I thought it was a little Mid-South like at times. It seemed to be out of control. I think fans like that, because it's unpredictable, and you can't call the next shot. I thought some guys had good nights. That main event...with all the staples and all that s**t, I thought was awesome.

"Those guys are tougher than me, I can tell you. 'Okay, here's what we're going to do. You're going to stand over there, and we're going to hit you with a staple gun.' I ain't in. I'm tagging out. You thought you saw me, but you didn't; I wasn't there. That's kind of where I am on that deal. But I thought it was exciting and unpredictable, had some creative moments."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription