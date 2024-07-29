Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Comments On Hulk Hogan's RNC Speech

After being in the news only on occasion throughout 2024, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has become a topic of discussion in a big way once again, and not just because of his meeting with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Instead, it's because Hogan made an appearance in a key spot at the Republican National Convention earlier this month, where he spoke prior to Donald Trump accepting the Republican nomination for President of the United States, and passionately endorsed Trump along the way.

Since then, several within wrestling have commented on Hogan's speech, some positively and some negatively. On their "Power Alphas with Mandy and Sabby" podcast last week, former WWE stars Mandy Rose and Tino Sabotelli became the latest to talk about it, with Rose focusing on the attention Hogan's speech created.

"It obviously created a lot of buzz," Rose said. "It's all over the headlines and news. And also, the whole audience chanted 'USA!' The crowd bursted out in chants of 'USA!'"

Rose and Sabotelli also discussed the attempted assassination attempt on Trump's life just before the convention, before Rose turned the attention back to Hogan's speech, focusing on how his earlier WWE superstardom had made him ideal for such a spot.

"It's kind of crazy," Rose said. "I think Hulk Hogan is such a good example of not only, obviously, because he was a WWE representative, but he's one of those characters that...when you associate him so much with WWE, because he was such pronounced character back in the day. People that weren't crazy WWE fans knew Hulk Hogan. Not everyone knows everyone. You have to really be a WWE fan to know a lot of them. But Hulk Hogan is...you got to know Hulk Hogan."

