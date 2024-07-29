CM Punk Reacts To Idea Of Another Stipulation For WWE SummerSlam Match With McIntyre

It may have taken months of trash talk, a torn triceps muscle, and several screwjobs regarding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are finally set to settle their issues when they go mano y mano this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam. Unfortunately for both men, they will do so with the added caveat of Seth Rollins, who has been inserted into the match as special guest referee, an added wrinkle that doesn't appear to be a popular choice for anyone involved.

That certainly is the case for Punk at least. While attending the San Diego Comic Con this past weekend as part of Mattel's WWE panel, Punk was asked about the upcoming match with McIntyre, Rollins' participation as referee, and the idea of another stipulation being added. Needless to say, the usually candid Punk was just as open and honest as usual.

"I mean, the stipulation is that idiot [Rollins] is the referee," Punk said. "I think anything more is going to be a hat on a hat on a hat, which sounds like something he would do...I'm just trying to punch Drew in the face. I don't care where it's at."

While Punk's issues with McIntyre have taken center stage ever since Punk was injured during the Royal Rumble match, and was subsequently mocked by McIntyre, there is no love lost between him and Rollins either. Like McIntyre, Rollins has been uneasy regarding Punk ever since he returned to WWE last November, even confronting Punk over it on several occasions. Rollins also has had his issues with McIntyre, who defeated him for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 months ago.

