WWE RAW 7/29/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

For my money, during a generally listless SummerSlam build, the Wyatt Sicks have consistently been the most entertaining part of the three-hour slog that is "WWE Raw." Bo Dallas has been better in this role than anyone had any right to expect, and the decision to make the Sicks babyfaces instead of heels was inspired. I don't know if I would have paced the thing quite this slowly — and having their in-ring debut occur on next week's "Raw" instead of at SummerSlam is, uh, a choice — but every time I think I'm getting bored, they throw in something new that captures my attention and my imagination all over again.

That happened twice this week. First, the Sicks appeared to scare Chad Gable again, something that hasn't exactly been made novel by the presence of the Creed Brothers. The unmasking of Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross, however, was a welcome and necessary development, as was the announcement of next week's match. It's been a fun month-plus, but it's time for these characters to wrestle now, and I'm glad we're finally breaking the seal on that. I'm also glad WWE isn't doing anything foolish like making the Sicks wrestle in their masks, or continuing to pretend we don't know who these people are (except Pat McAfee, who probably actually doesn't). This angle has worked specifically because after the spectacle of that first appearance, it has stayed grounded and outside the realm of cartoonish nonsense. It'll be interesting to see how the Sicks are presented as wrestlers, but the important thing is that the match is Chad Gable and the Creeds vs. Rowan, Lumis, and Gacy, not Chad Gable and the Creeds vs. Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, and Huskus the Pig-Boy.

As for the Lumis therapy video, it was pretty much the same thing. There wasn't a whole lot to it, and for a few minutes I was going "Is this it?" But then Lumis, who never speaks, said the word "run" at the very end, and it was exactly enough of a development for me to be intrigued all over again. Call me a Wyatt mark if you want — you're right — but every time there's even a slight danger of me being out, they pull me back in.

Written by Miles Schneiderman