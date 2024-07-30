Bully Ray Assesses Implications Of This WWE Title Being Retained At SummerSlam 2024

Due to the substantial buildup of Cody Rhodes's Undisputed WWE Championship win, the chances of Solo Sikoa dethroning him at SummerSlam appear minimal, despite The Bloodline's strength in numbers. Should Rhodes retain, however, how will The Bloodline look to WWE audiences moving forward? Bully Ray discussed the reverberations of a Sikoa defeat on "Busted Open Radio."

Advertisement

"I think the Bloodline definitely takes a step backwards," Bully said. "The Bloodline has done a tremendous job of beating the crap out of anybody associated with Cody Rhodes. And now it's going to take somebody to come back that not necessarily wants to associate with Cody, but has unfinished business within his own family." Bully suggested a hypothetical Roman Reigns return as a way to book a loss for Sikoa without damaging his momentum. "I can definitely see the age-old distraction of Roman Reigns music hits, Solo looking, 'Oh my god, what is this?!' Cody getting the 1-2-3, Cody getting out of there, Solo and Roman in the stare down," Bully said. "But yes, I believe you need to keep the championship on Cody Rhodes. I think you have your story there with Roman and Solo."

Advertisement

Bully also pointed to a potential Rhodes/Rock program as another reason to keep the belt on Rhodes. He added that he would love to see Rock portray a pure, unadulterated heel next time around, without any of his cutesy performances. "I would love to see The Rock come in and impose his will on Cody ten times more than he did last year," Bully said. "I don't want your f***ing catchphrases, I don't want your playing with the crowd, I want you to be the complete heel ... Don't give me this, 'Well, he's still got to be a Hollywood star!' Nuh uh. When you're doing TMZ, go be a Hollywood star. When you're in WWE, be a scumbag heel."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.