Former WWE Wrestler Eddie Dennis Explains Why NXT UK Was 'Special'

Former "NXT UK" star Eddie Dennis has discussed why "NXT UK" was a special time for him and the rest of the roster.

Dennis, who was a wrestler and manager on the brand, recently talked about his WWE journey in an interview with "Irish Wrestling & Entertainment." He stated that "NXT UK" felt special because most of the roster came through the pro wrestling business together.

"In that locker room Wild Boar's in there, Flash Morgan Webster in there, Mark Andrews is in there, Pete Dunne's in there, Tyler Bate's in there, Trent Seven is in there — all these people who we kind of grew up together within the industry and that's kind of what was really special about 'NXT UK.' Previous to 'NXT UK,' obviously if someone made it from the UK, it was one or two guys," said Dennis. "With the UK brand, it was really cool because we were with all of our friends."

He highlighted how before "NXT UK," there were only a handful of stars from the UK in WWE, naming the likes of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Paul Burchill, and British Bulldog as the few that made it to the promotion. But, that changed after the formation of "NXT UK" as many Brits got the opportunity to wrestle in WWE. "NXT UK" lasted for six years, with the show coming to an end in 2022, and many stars moving to "NXT."

