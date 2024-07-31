Former WWE Star Elias Reacts To TNA's Joe Hendry In Concert On NXT

As part of the first night of Great American Bash, Joe Hendry appeared with a guitar in hand on the most recent "WWE NXT," performing a lengthy song that poked fun at commentator Booker T and took aim at Gallus. While the WWE Performance Center crowd certainly enjoyed Hendry's song, that can't be said for everyone, including a man who was known to pluck the six-string from time to time — former WWE star Elias.

Hendry has become something of a rising star within WWE, despite being a member of the TNA roster. Prior to making his "NXT" appearances, Hendry was already drawing attention as he successfully pushed for his theme music to go viral, and he has arguably gained the most from the TNA-WWE relationship.

As for Elias, he revealed a new ring name at the beginning of this year — Elijah. He's hit the road heavily since February, wrestling independent matches around the world, from the United States and Canada to the U.K. and even Australia. Hendry and Elijah have been feuding as part of that world tour, taking part in a match earlier this month. Prior to that, Elijah accused Hendry of stealing his WWE job.

Elias was released by WWE in the latter part of 2023, though his final match with the company took place in May of last year. That brought an end to a nine-year run with WWE that most would see as successful. In addition to the popularity of his musician character, he also portrayed his fictional twin brother, Ezekiel, in a divisive storyline that dominated the latter years of his run.