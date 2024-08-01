Matt Cardona & Former WWE Partner Look Back On 'The One Good Part' Of Their Tag Team

Matt Cardona has looked back on the only good aspect of his time teaming with former WWE star Mojo Rawley in WWE. Cardona has been honest about his dislike of teaming with Rawley during their time in WWE, with him mocking his former tag team partner at every opportunity that he gets.

But, the GCW star feels that the two had one good thing going for them which was their finisher, Hype Ryder. The Hype Ryder was a variation of Cardona's Rough Ryder move, which he performed when he wrestled as a singles star.

I hate to admit this, but the Heart Attack/Rough Ryder AKA Hype Ryder with @MojoMuhtadi was a pretty damn sick move. https://t.co/nULijRRh4k — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 1, 2024

Rawley agreed with his former tag team partner's assessment, claiming that the finisher was the best part of their teaming together.

The one good part of that tag team was absolutely the finisher. https://t.co/R89BmfqnAI — Dean "Mojo" Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) August 1, 2024

Rawley and Cardona, who were known as the Hype Bros. in WWE, had a two-year run together, featuring in "WWE NXT" as well as the main roster. The team came to an end after Rawley turned on his tag team partner, eventually leading to a feud between them. These days, Rawley and Cardona have expressed their hatred for each other, with the former even claiming that Cardona is one person he loves to hate. Rawley has also added that the two will never team together again, and the next time they are in the ring together is when they will fight each other.

Since his WWE exit, Cardona has featured prominently in the indie wrestling scene and has won several titles, but his former tag team partner hasn't wrestled since being released in 2020.