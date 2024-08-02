AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/31/2024

The July 31 edition of "AEW Dynamite" witnessed a significant decline in overall viewership and ratings, with it being the second lowest viewership for "Dynamite" on Wednesday nights.

As per "WrestleNomics," viewership for this week's show reduced by a whopping 23 percent from last week's show as 609,000 viewers tuned in to watch. The episode of "Dynamite" also performed poorly when compared to the trailing four week average, with a 20 percent decrease in that metric. The 18-49 key demographic saw an even bigger decrease from the previous week as it only got a rating of 0.18, which is less than the 0.26 from last week's show — a 31 percent reduction — and was also lesser than the trailing four week average of 0.25.

Pro wrestling viewership has dropped by a huge margin this past week, with both "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" seeing a decline in viewership due to competition from the Olympics in France.

This week's "Dynamite" began with a segment featuring MJF and Will Ospreay, followed by a match between Ospreay and Lance Archer. The first quarter hour garnered a viewership of 656,000, which was the highest for the show, with the next highest being the 9-9:15 PM quarter hour — where Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland had a promo segment, as well as Danielson's interaction with Jeff Jarrett — which registered 645,000 viewers.

The final quarter hour of the show was the match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Darby Allin where viewership dropped to 590,000, with the five-minute overrun garnering 617,00 viewers.

