Mark Henry Assesses Where He'd Put Certain WWE SummerSlam Matches On The Card

With so many high-profile matches booked for WWE SummerSlam on August 3, many people have began to wonder what the last match of the night could possibly be. The animosity between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has got fans thinking that it is worthy of the main event spot, especially since it is Punk's first pay-per-view singles match in WWE since 2013. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes versus Solo Sikoa is for the Undisputed WWE Champion, and as history suggests, the biggest prize in any company should have the biggest spot on the card; the main event, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry agrees.

"I would have CM Punk early to start the show off," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio" recently. "Start it off with the double main event, just one happens at the start of the show, and one happens at the end of the show. The prestige of being Cody, you get the right to be last. When Roman [Reigns] had the title, he got to be last. When John Cena had the title, he had to be last. Everybody who has held that strap, they own the right to be the last thing you see. So I don't think nothing should change."

Since finishing his story at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes has headlined three of the four Premium Live Events that have taken place since. However, only two of those matches, versus AJ Styles at Backlash France, and versus Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring, have been for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

