AEW Star Asks Tony Khan If He Can Help Rhea Ripley Following WWE SummerSlam Betrayal

Rhea Ripley might've been betrayed by her closest confidant in WWE at SummerSlam on Saturday, but the former WWE Women's World Champion still has one ally who is truly ride or die.

"TK can I help Mami real quick?" Ripley's husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews, jokingly wrote on X (formerly Twitter) during Rhea's match with Liv Morgan, referencing the possibility of getting permission from AEW President Tony Khan to help his wife even the odds against Morgan and her new boy toy, Dominik Mysterio. WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley got in on the fun, suggesting that Khan had denied the request.

TK can I help Mami real quick? 🫢 — Buddy Matthews (@SNM_Buddy) August 3, 2024

Ripley had been Dominik's "Mami" for nearly two and a half years on WWE programming, with their romance the central focus of much of the Judgment Day faction's existence, and the rift between the two causing a similar rift within the faction itself, spilling out into Damian Priest's loss of the World Heavyweight Championship later in the night, thanks to a betrayal by Finn Balor. Mysterio had seemingly helped Morgan win the title against Becky Lynch by accident earlier this summer but after SummerSlam there can be no doubt about Mysterio's allegiance, planting a kiss on the Women's World Champion at the conclusion of her victory over Ripley.

Ripley and Matthews married at the end of June, having been an item since 2022. Matthews has been in AEW for just around the same amount of time as the relationship, currently a member of the House of Black faction and a former AEW World Trios Champion.