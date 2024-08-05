Cody Rhodes Reveals Remaining Guests For WWE Tour Bus Show

While the number one focus of Cody Rhodes remains defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, something he did successfully over Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam thanks to some help from Roman Reigns, he also has plenty of other stuff on his plate. That includes a new podcast "What Do You Want to Talk About?" where Rhodes has interviewed fellow WWE stars on his tour bus, including former WWE Women's Champion Bayley, US Champion LA Knight, R-Truth, and most recently The Miz.

During an interview with "Gabby AF," Rhodes was asked about the future of "What Do You Want to Talk About?" once its current slate of guests wrap up. Rhodes himself doesn't seem to know if the podcast will continue long-term, though he remains optimistic, and confirmed the current "season" of the show will feature some notable names before it signs off.

"We've got two more guests coming up on it," Rhodes said. "That's the initial run of the weekly show. I don't know if we'll do more...But coming up on it...I'm sure someone's going to be like 'Oh, you shouldn't have told everybody,' but it's my show, so I will tell everybody. Bianca Belair's coming up on it, and then Randy Orton's on it. And that, that one...they both...one is incredibly educational for me, and one was just off the charts. Just Jey [Uso]-Cody press conference levels madness. And we've got to get Jey on there eventually."

Those looking forward to hearing Rhodes' conversations with Belair and Orton won't have to wait long, as each episode of "What Do You Want to Talk About?" has aired on Thursday, signaling that Belair and Orton's episodes will be available on August 8 and August 15 respectively.

