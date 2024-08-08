AEW Star Sammy Guevara Shares Emotional With Wife Tay Melo On Their Anniversary

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are celebrating their second wedding anniversary, and Guevara marked the occasion with an emotional post on social media. Guevara posted a photo of the couple kissing on their wedding day and shared a message alongside it.

"Happy anniversary!" he wrote. "Two years ago I married my best friend. You came into my life [and] made everything better. You are my greatest adventure. Thank you for giving us Luna and everything you do for our family. To infinity and beyond meu amor."

Melo shared a tribute to her husband on her Instagram account, wishing a happy anniversary "to the man of her dreams," calling him her "true love." She also shared photos of their wedding day, as well as a photo of Guevara wearing a championship belt adorned with the title "The Best Husband."

Melo gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Luna, in November 2023. She has not been seen on AEW television since leaving the Jericho Appreciation Society during her pregnancy but has shared various videos and photos on social media of her journey to get back into the ring. Guevara recently returned to Ring of Honor after a suspension involving an incident during a match with Jeff Hardy, where he reportedly did not follow proper concussion protocol.

At the time, reports suggested that Guevara had broken Hardy's nose during a shooting star press, and company protocol stated they shouldn't have finished the match. But he hit his finisher and allegedly didn't follow instructions.