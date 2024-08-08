WWE's Drew McIntyre Alludes To Past Issues With CM Punk In Pre-SummerSlam Interview

Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk at SummerSlam this past weekend, as "The Scottish Warrior" finally got his revenge on "The Best In The World" after he cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, interfered in his match with Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle, and prevented him from cashing in Money in the Bank. McIntyre has now opened up about previous issues he had with Punk which predated their rivalry together. Speaking on "Notsam Wrestling," McIntyre explained how Punk had a negative impact on his career when he was younger, and revealed that there are specific stories about the former AEW star that he's kept to himself.

"It goes back to my first run in WWE. I've alluded to certain things constantly. I've still not told those stories, maybe I won't, but there are feelings that go back that far. There are opportunities that were prevented directly involving Punk, and I know he saw me as a threat when I was younger, he adversely affected my momentum. I won't go into details right now, maybe we'll cover it on the show eventually, maybe I'll talk about it eventually, but those feelings are very real, that's why it feels real."

McIntyre also stated that he believes Punk is an impossible person to please, and has been gifted everything since returning to WWE. Whereas McIntyre was fired and had to reinvent himself in order to work his way back into the company.

