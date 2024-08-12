Damian Priest Looks Back On Day Of Insanity & Uncertainty At WWE WrestleMania 40

Although Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship reign may have been short-lived, there were still several ups and downs throughout his time with the world title.

Priest acknowledged this during a recent interview with "The Takedown," recalling the chaotic nature of his title win at WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

"That whole day at WrestleMania 40, it was insane," said Priest. "So many things had already changed. The closer we got to it, many people who are very, very smart came up to me and said, 'Things can change.' So you never know. I knew things could change, even up to the last minute."

As is usually the case in pro wrestling, plans can change up until the last minute, something that was a common theme throughout this year's WrestleMania build. Priest recalls being "laser-focused" on the world championship match between then-champion Seth Rollins and former champion Drew McIntyre, with hopes that his plans would remain intact.

"I was sitting in Gorilla for the whole match, laser-focused on the match," said Priest. "I had to, otherwise I'd have gone crazy. Then, when the bell rang, that's when it became real. Like I said, it was insane."

Advertisement

Priest pinned McIntyre and became World Heavyweight Champion, holding the championship for 118 days. He recently lost the belt Gunther at SummerSlam following interference from former Judgement Day stablemate Finn Balor. Priest and former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley have since continued to ally as The Terror Twins, transitioning into roles as two of "Raw's" top babyfaces.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Takedown" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.