Backstage News On Possible Change To Roman Reigns' Presentation Ahead Of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns made his return at SummerSlam last weekend, seemingly looking to retake his position of "Tribal Chief" and "Head of the Table" from Solo Sikoa, but moving forward, he reportedly may be going to be doing so to a different tune. According to Fightful Select, new theme music has been produced for Reigns and is "ready to use." A source called the music "expansive and lengthy," but the outlet had not heard if Reigns would be using the new theme music on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

Reigns returned at SummerSlam to hit Sikoa with a Superman Punch and spear after his cousin took over the position of "Tribal Chief" after Reigns took time off WWE TV following the loss of the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Sikoa formed what could be described as the "New Bloodline," alongside Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, though Reigns' "wiseman" Paul Heyman refused to acknowledge Sikoa and was beaten down for refusing to do so and has not been seen on TV since.

It was reported that Reigns' appearance following SummerSlam is not a one-off, and he is advertised for next week's show emanating from Orlando, Florida. PWInsider reported that Reigns is also advertised for "SmackDown's" return to the USA Network, a show live from Seattle, Washington, on September 13.

In regards to the change of theme music for the "Original Tribal Chief," WWE reportedly also considered changing Randy Orton's theme song following his return from injury at Survivor Series: War Games in 2023, but the idea appeared to have been nixed.