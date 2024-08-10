Dave Meltzer Says AEW Star MJF Managed Something Few Have Achieved In CMLL

AEW American Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman reportedly made history during his successful title defense against Templario at CMLL Super Viernes. MJF recently made his debut for the promotion when putting his title on the line in Arena Mexico in the Super Viernes main event, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MJF is one of few wrestlers in history to make his Arena Mexico debut in the main event of a sold-out show. Meltzer also reported the champion is the only star under the age of 30 to do so.

In the newsletter, Meltzer clarified that the only other examples of what MJF recently accomplished was Harley Race's debut with CMLL as the NWA World Champion. He also cited the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli, as well as Matt Sydal and PAC, but all were over the age of 30 when they debuted for the company in a show's top spot. Meltzer also noted it is "very rare" when a Mexican wrestler debuts in a CMLL main event. Mil Mascaras was the last talent to do so in 1965, but the show was not sold out, according to the newsletter.

MJF is set to defend his American Championship, previously known as the International Championship, at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25. He will put the title on the line in a rematch against the man he won it from in an hour-long TV match, Will Ospreay. MJF defeated Ospreay on the July 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite" and changed the name and look of the belt on the following Wednesday and has since adopted a patriotic persona.

