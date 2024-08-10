Bully Ray Praises Multiple AEW Women's Division Matches & Segments From AEW Dynamite
Heading into AEW All In, the two biggest women's storylines revolve around that of Mariah May vs. AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Britt Baker vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," both stories progressed forward with new angles. In the case of May and Storm, their latest interaction saw them being pulled apart by referees and security, just moments after the latter delivered a special "gift" inscribed with "Die Mariah Die." Prior to this, May swiftly defeated indie standout Viva Van in the ring.
"I really liked Mariah May and Viva Van. I didn't think Viva Van had a shot in hell of winning, but it was a good match," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Decent little match. They got the job done. You don't make nobody, you don't beat nobody. And I thought Mariah made Viva just enough that when she beat her, she beat somebody. But that's not where it got good. It got good after the match was over."
In regard to the post-match, pull-apart brawl between Storm and May, Ray particularly praised the facial expressions of both women, which was highlighted by close-up camera shots. "Great animosity. Toni Storm, great fire. You could see she wants to get her hands on Mariah. I really enjoyed it," Ray said.
Ray Is 'On Board' For Mone vs. Baker
Later in the evening, Kamille defeated Jazmyne Hao and Clara Carter in a two-on-one handicap match. Afterward, her ally, Mercedes Mone, took several verbal shots at Britt Baker, to which broadcaster Tony Schiavone revealed that Baker had been unsuspended by AEW. As such, Baker then appeared via satellite, proclaiming that while AEW was here home, it was merely the "flavor of the month" for Mone.
"Kamille, handicap match. Squashes those girls real quick. Good power moves," Bully Ray recalled. "Double clear out of the corner, big boot, hits the finish – The Kamille Bomb. I don't know what she's calling it yet, some type of dominator-esque maneuver. I love the rack into the powerbomb. Great stuff. Kamille looks awesome."
In analyzing the post-match segment between Mone and Baker, Ray circled Baker's "flavor of the month" line as a callback to a previous interview, in which Mone stated that she planned to eventually return to her former home of WWE. While AEW fans may not want to remember that, Ray pointed out that it ties into Mone's ongoing storyline with Baker, who is an AEW original. Overall, Ray is excited, or in his words, "on board" for Mone vs. Baker at AEW In, where "The CEO" will defend the TBS Championship against "The DMD".
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.