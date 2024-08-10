Bully Ray Praises Multiple AEW Women's Division Matches & Segments From AEW Dynamite

Heading into AEW All In, the two biggest women's storylines revolve around that of Mariah May vs. AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Britt Baker vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," both stories progressed forward with new angles. In the case of May and Storm, their latest interaction saw them being pulled apart by referees and security, just moments after the latter delivered a special "gift" inscribed with "Die Mariah Die." Prior to this, May swiftly defeated indie standout Viva Van in the ring.

"I really liked Mariah May and Viva Van. I didn't think Viva Van had a shot in hell of winning, but it was a good match," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Decent little match. They got the job done. You don't make nobody, you don't beat nobody. And I thought Mariah made Viva just enough that when she beat her, she beat somebody. But that's not where it got good. It got good after the match was over."

In regard to the post-match, pull-apart brawl between Storm and May, Ray particularly praised the facial expressions of both women, which was highlighted by close-up camera shots. "Great animosity. Toni Storm, great fire. You could see she wants to get her hands on Mariah. I really enjoyed it," Ray said.

