Tommy Dreamer Lays Out What He Wants From Gunther & Randy Orton At WWE Bash In Berlin

Fresh off his victory over Damian Priest, newly-crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER came face-to-face with the man who will now challenge him for his title at WWE Bash in Berlin — Randy Orton. Heading into Bash in Berlin, many pundits are expecting "The Ring General," a native of the neighboring Austria, to elicit a heavy round of cheers from the German audience. Despite that, WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer insists that GUNTHER should remain in line with his heelish attitude.

"Randy Orton [is] going into enemy territory, like I said, because I think GUNTHER will get an amazing reaction. But I would love to see GUNTHER be what he's supposed to be in a heel, and Randy will just kind of work Randy style, which is amazing," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Those two guys will have an epic, epic battle."

In looking ahead to the build-up toward the respective WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, Dreamer noted that Orton and GUNTHER would benefit from having limited, or potentially zero, physical contact on television. "I do not want to see them touch," Dreamer said. "I don't want to see an RKO out of nowhere on GUNTHER until maybe the go-home episode [of 'Raw']. Or he's come so close, because once that happens, you know it's going to be over. Those two guys had a great match, and I look forward to the rematch."

As Dreamer alluded to, WWE Bash in Berlin will serve as the host for the second match between Orton and GUNTHER, with the first taking place at WWE King & Queen of the Ring. That face-off yielded controversial results, as GUNTHER pinned Orton while only one of Orton's shoulders was planted onto the mat. After seeing that, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted that he wanted to see a rematch between the two sometime in the future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.