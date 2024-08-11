WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Remembers Working With The Late Bray Wyatt

In addition to his executive duties, WWE's Adam Pearce once appeared on-screen as a mailman, known as Postman Pearce, during one of Bray Wyatt's popular Firefly Fun House segments in August 2020. During a recent interview with "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Pearce reflected on the opportunity to work with Wyatt, who unexpectedly died three years later in August 2023.

"When I read [the idea of the Postman], I was like, 'This is hilarious. It's going to be funny,'" Pearce recalled. "And what was awesome about doing the [Fun House] with him is whether or not you were working specifically or strictly off a script or not, you had a lot of creative leeway. He had all the leeway to make it as out there or as Bray Wyatt as he wanted it to be."

"I remember saying 'Hey man, of course we have the point we have to get across, but I just kind of want to be in awe of this place and look around,'" Pearce continued. "I wanted to say 'What the f***?' You go back and watch it and I walk in the door and I go 'What the?' Then he starts talking, but it was fun."

Wyatt, a former WWE Champion, returned to WWE in late 2022, bringing along the mysterious Uncle Howdy character with him. In the wake of Wyatt's death, Howdy (portrayed by his real-life brother Bo Dallas) has assembled a new faction known as the Wyatt Sicks that has been reportedly cast as a spinoff of the original Wyatt Family.

