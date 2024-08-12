MLB Ballpark Honors The Late Kevin Sullivan

Over the last few days, the pro wrestling industry has paid tributes to Kevin Sullivan, who passed away on August 9, and an MLB franchise has also paid homage to him.

During their game with the Houston Astros in Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox posted a tribute to Sullivan on their scoreboard, reading, "In Memoriam of Kevin Sullivan. You will be missed. Love, Red Sox Nation." Sullivan, who grew up in the Boston area, was a diehard fan of the Red Sox.

Advertisement

The influential booker and wrestler had recently been hospitalized after suffering an accident, which required him to undergo emergency surgery. A GoFundMe page was set up after the accident, revealing that his condition was serious and that he was in intensive care, with the accident causing him sepsis and encephalitis. He sadly passed just a month after his accident.

"The Taskmaster" had an in-ring career that spanned over two decades, following which he put on his booker hat during his time with WCW. After the demise of WCW, Sullivan featured in various indie promotions, with his final match coming in 2019 when he faced Brian Pillman Jr. While he was not a part of any promotion in the last few years, Sullivan shared his opinion on wrestling through his podcast, "Taskmaster Talks with Kevin Sullivan."

Advertisement