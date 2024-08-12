Dave Meltzer Discusses Roman Reigns Upcoming WWE Schedule

After a few months away, Roman Reigns made his return at WWE SummerSlam, and "The Original Tribal Chief" clearly has a bone to pick with the current lineup of The Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. Though he is back, it doesn't sound as though fans should expect the top star to wrestle too frequently. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared what he has heard regarding how often Reigns will be working going forward.

"Roman's not even going to be around a lot," Meltzer said. "Although, he's working several TV [tapings]. I'm not sure when he's actually wrestling again, but probably ... Survivor Series. I mean, he's not going to be wrestling on the Berlin show, I don't think. There's no indication."

Meltzer predicted that Reigns will first match up against Sikoa before facing Jacob Fatu further down the line, though the writer noted that he was basing that off the direction on TV rather than hearing it from inside sources. Friday's episode of "SmackDown" included Reigns facing off with Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa to end the show, while Fatu remained offscreen with an injury that may or may not be storyline-based. According to Meltzer, whether the injury was legitimate or not, the company has wanted to keep Fatu and Reigns apart for the time being.

A light schedule for Reigns should come as no surprise, as it's been the status quo for the former Shield member for the last several years. The big change comes from the fact that Reigns is now a babyface after spending several years as the top villain in the promotion. Meltzer noted that WWE is now in the enviable position of having two massively popular babyfaces in Reigns and Cody Rhodes, which has helped contribute to the company's strong business as of late.

