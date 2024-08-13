Mark Henry Says WWE Just Forced This Star To Be Responsible For His Future

It would've been hard to book Bronson Reed to look stronger than he did on the August 5 "WWE Raw." On that show, the massive Reed came off the top rope to deliver not one, but six crushing Tsunamis to a fallen Seth Rollins. Reports suggest that this was done both to write Rollins off TV to recover from injury, and to elevate Reed into the dominant WWE star many think he has yet to become. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer and retired big man Mark Henry weighed in on Reed's creative direction, asserting that this might be Reed's last shot to become the performer WWE hopes he can be.

Advertisement

"I remember when I first started getting those types of runs," Henry said. "Being in the ring with Triple H, and being in the ring with Steve Austin and The Undertaker. It made me have a sense of 'me.' I want to be better. I was more focused. I stopped hanging out as much. And I started going my ass to bed so I could be fresh the next day. It's responsibility to the business, is what it is. The WWE just forced him to be responsible for his future. Do you want to be somebody or not? That's where he is."

Henry revealed that he recently offered Reed advice, speaking from the perspective of a once-highly-touted WWE prospect who was in danger of being released at one point. "I reached out to him," Henry said. "I don't ask permission to give people insight. I do it because I care about the business, and I see an opportunity for our business to get better because of [him]. So, that being said, let's get to work." After several years with AEW, Henry recently returned to WWE programming, appearing in the crowd with his son Jacob on last night's "Raw."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.