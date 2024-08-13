Bully Ray Thinks CM Punk & Drew McIntyre's WWE Feud Will Lead To This Stipulation

Drew McIntyre took a serious beating from CM Punk last night on "WWE Raw," with the "Straight Edge Superstar" brutally attacking McIntyre with a belt. Following up on the show, McIntyre showed off some of the damage from the flogging on social media last night, making sure to include the infamous bracelet that has been a source of conflict between the two. Today on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared his reaction to the segment, including a prediction for the storyline's future.

"In my opinion, we're gonna see a Strap Match," Bully said.

Fellow "Busted Open" co-host Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE) agreed, believing that the assault wasn't exactly a subtle hint towards the stipulation. However, Nemeth did think it was a nice touch that McIntyre was the one who introduced the belt into the situation before finding himself on the wrong end of it. Bully also noted his appreciation that the two actually got physical with the foreign object.

"I'm a big believer in, 'If you're gonna do it, you gotta do it,'" Bully stated. "There's no going half-assed on this, and Punk did [not]."

Assuming Bully's prediction comes true, it won't be the first time either man has competed in a Strap Match. McIntyre faced Karrion Kross with the stipulation at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 but lost. For Punk, it's been much longer but he has a better record, as he defeated Umaga in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2009.

McIntyre first defeated Punk earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam, with Seth Rollins acting as a Special Guest Referee. The company's next premium live event is WWE Bash in Berlin, set to take place in Germany on August 31. That would make it the prime candidate to host the next match in this feud.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.