WWE Raw Ratings Report: 8/12/24

It may not have reflected the usual huge numbers the show has done following SummerSlam, but last week's episode of "Raw" was a huge hit, drawing strong numbers despite airing on SyFy as opposed to the USA Network, and airing against the Olympic Games. Neither roadblock was in place last night, with "Raw" back on USA and the Olympics having finished the day before, and as a result, it was all sunshines and roses in regards to the ratings.

Wrestlenomics and PWTorch reports that "Raw" drew 1.890 million total viewers, and 0.63 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were up from last week, with total viewership up 10% from 1.724 million, though 18-49 was only up slightly, rising 2% from 0.63. There were also increases against the four week average, with total viewership rising 9%, while 18-49 was up 11%.

The good news doesn't stop there for "Raw," as last night's episode was the best numbers the show has drawn since all the way back on April 8. Fans will recall that episode being the first "Raw" following WrestleMania, featuring the fallout from Cody Rhodes finally defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Rhodes being confronted by The Rock, seemingly setting up a future encounter between them, making last night's number for an "ordinary Raw" even more impressive.

There was still plenty going on on the red brand, as Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest continued to wage war against the reformed Judgement Day, while CM Punk got a measure of revenge on Drew McIntyre by repeatedly strapping him on the back. "Raw" was headlined, however, by a two out of three falls match for the Intercontinental Championship, with Bron Breakker retaining the title over Sami Zayn two falls to one.