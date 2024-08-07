WWE Raw Ratings Report: 8/6/2024

As with the NBA Playoffs, the NHL Playoffs, and "Monday Night Football," sports competition from the 2024 Summer Olympic Games has proven to be a thorn in the side of wrestling shows airing against them. That theory was put to the test this Monday, however, when "WWE Raw," despite being moved to SyFy for the second straight week, presented their fallout episode from SummerSlam, a PLE that featured plenty of developments, including the return of Roman Reigns and the implosion of the Judgement Day.

Interest from that proved to be more powerful than the Olympics and a network change. Wrestlenomics and PWTorch report that "Raw" drew 1.724 million total viewers and 0.62 in the 18-49 demo. The numbers were up strongly from last week's show on SyFy, with total viewership rising 22% from 1.412 and 18-49 up 22% from 0.51. The only possible negative could be found in comparison to the four week average, with total viewership actually down 1% from 1.737 million, while 18-49 was up 7% from 0.58 Considering the competition and the pre-emption, those in WWE will likely be jumping for joy at the numbers, which presumably would've been even larger had the show aired on USA.

While SummerSlam fallout was the theme, with heavy focus on the Judgement Day split and the continuation of Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's rivalry, "Raw" also featured some new things, such as the in-ring debut of the Wyatt Sicks, who defeated Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers in trios action. Also featured was Bronson Reed's brutal attack on Seth Rollins, where he hit Rollins with his finisher, the Tsunami, multiple times.

