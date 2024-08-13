Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On WWE Raw Main Event With Bron Breakker & Sami Zayn

Fresh off his victory at WWE SummerSlam, Bron Breakker was tasked with defending his newly-won Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn in a two-out-of-three falls match on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." While Zayn gained an early fall with a Helluva Kick, Breakker bounced back with a pair of spears to gain the remaining two falls for the win. On the latest episode of "Busted Open After Dark," WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the intense "Raw" main event.

"At the end of the day, it's a rematch," Dreamer said. "It's two out of three falls and we've seen these guys wrestle before. Bron Breakker is living up to all of his praise and all of his accolades, where you just knew once he came on the scene down in 'NXT,' he was going to be a somebody. He's now your current Intercontinental Champion. Sami Zayn is like no other WWE superstar I've ever seen in so, so long. Fans love him, I love him. He is great with that natural connection with the crowd ... Tonight's match was awesome. Bron Breakker brought it ... Both guys brought it — the intensity."

According to Dreamer, Breakker is on track to becoming a world champion in WWE. For right now, though, the Intercontinental Championship provides an opportunity for him to continue growing and make the fans "fall in love" with him first.

In the case of Zayn, Dreamer asserts that this loss provided no damage to him, as WWE already laid out potential plans for Zayn, also involving Jey Uso, in the aftermath. Specifically, Uso vowed that he and Zayn would pursue the WWE World Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

