MJF Reacts To The Idea Of Facing Shane McMahon In AEW

The wrestling world has lately been beset with rumors about Shane McMahon's potential arrival in AEW, and what role he'd have — executive, authority figure, in-ring talent — if he made the explosive jump to WWE's rival promotion. AEW American Champion MJF recently appeared (in character) on "Cultaholic Wrestling" and was asked if he'd be interested in facing Shane McMahon in a wrestling match.

"I think it would be bad for Shane McMahon's mental health to get in a ring with me," MJF said. "I would have the time of my f***ing life. But my answer, also just because I'm so salt of the Earth, is — I think maybe for the first time in my career, maybe I'd feel bad."

At 54, "The Prodigal Son" would be far from the oldest active performer on AEW's roster. He could feasibly have a handful of matches left in him, though the last time McMahon got physical in the ring was at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, where he tore his quad mere seconds into an impromptu contest with The Miz.

MJF was then asked about his initial reaction to the viral photo of McMahon and Tony Khan meeting together.

"[Tony is] a f***ing mark," MJF proclaimed, referring to AEW CEO Tony Khan. "That was my reaction ... I don't respect either of them. I respect that I am the highest-paid athlete in my company. Rightfully so. Outside of that and the money stuff, I don't know, man."

Whether McMahon actually appears in AEW remains to be seen. Khan, known for his overhyped announcements about announcements, has promised that one of the "most important announcements in AEW history [is] looming large." This could relate to McMahon, though an update on AEW's ongoing negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery for a new media partnership seems more likely. Meanwhile, AEW's perennial All In event will take place on Sunday, August 25, at Wembley Stadium.