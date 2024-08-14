R-Truth Offers Update After WWE Raw Attack, Bronson Reed Responds

R-Truth was the latest victim of the oncoming storm, Bronson Reed, and his many Tsunami splashes. Reed flattened the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion on "WWE Raw." Truth took to social media to update fans on his condition, though he received no sympathy from his attacker. "Just another Monday for me," Reed wrote over Truth's update that he had cracked ribs and internal bruising from Reed's many splashes from the top rope.

Just another Monday for me. https://t.co/m6Kp3iDngz — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) August 14, 2024

Reed has been blazing a trail of destruction through the "Raw" roster, even crushing former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins with half a dozen top rope splashes on last week's episode. Rollins had to be escorted from the ring, blood dripping from his mouth, as a result of the attack, seemingly leaving him in a similar physical predicament as Truth. Reed's recent ascent to the spotlight has been praised by both WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who feels Rollins' revenge mission against Reed will make for great TV, and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, who believes WWE has to let him continue crushing people for the next two months or so.

Reed has been outspoken about his desire to rise in the WWE power structure since his return to the company in December 2022, though not for the usual reasons of title gold or glory, but because the massive superstar hopes to travel first class on planes to accommodate his massive frame, something which requires serious cache in the company to achieve.