AEW Star MJF Shares Admiration For Shane McMahon's WWE WrestleMania 39 Performance

Rumors are swirling that former WWE European Champion Shane McMahon could be headed to AEW, and with AEW American Champion MJF already filling the role of spoiled rich kid, it's possible that McMahon's presence could step on the Long Islander's toes. In an in-character interview with WrestleTalk, MJF said he doesn't think McMahon should be anywhere near AEW, but he did express his appreciation for McMahon's most recent performance in a wrestling ring.

"I thought it was super impressive how easily he tore his quad," MJF said, referring to an injury McMahon suffered during an impromptu match with The Miz on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, leading Snoop Dogg to participate in this place. "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Let's not hope that's not in every facet of his life!" These last comments allude to the infamous incident at the 2005 Royal Rumble which saw McMahon's father Vince tear two quadriceps attempting to enter the ring, as well as the sex trafficking allegations that have been leveled against the elder McMahon.

MJF also reiterated the statement he made to Cultaholic, saying he didn't feel like McMahon joining AEW would be a good idea for the wrestler and businessman, despite AEW CEO Tony Khan meeting with McMahon recently and mentioning he was open to the former WWE scion joining the company. The American Champion thinks McMahon could be a positive for the fans, but MJF advises against him joining the company for his own sake.

"Physically, mentally, emotionally, bad idea," MJF concluded.

