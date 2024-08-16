Backstage Update On R-Truth Following WWE Raw Beatdown From Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed is currently on a run of mass destruction, with his latest victim being former WWE World Tag Team Champion R-Truth. In this particular case, Reed delivered six Tsunamis to Truth, just moments after he defeated his tag team partner, The Miz, in singles action on "WWE Raw." Coming off the attack, Truth claimed to have suffered cracked ribs and internal bruising, to which Reed mockingly responded that it was "just another Monday" for him. A new report has since provided further updates on Truth's status, indicating that his injuries are purely for storyline purposes.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Truth is not legitimately injured, although he will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time to sell the beating he took from Reed.

Last week, Seth Rollins suffered a similar fate, as Reed took him down with a half-dozen Tsunamis, in addition to a Death Valley Driver and a pair of sentons. In contrast to Truth's, though, this angle was reportedly done to cover up a legitimate and chronic injury to Rollins. The exact timeframe for Rollins' return is still unknown, but WON notes that he is slated to eventually feud with Reed, who has now gained even more heat by attacking Truth.

After his efforts to join the Judgment Day yielded disappointing results earlier this year, Truth notably reunited with The Miz on the road to WrestleMania 40. Together as the Awesome Truth, Miz and R-Truth claimed the "Raw" Tag Team Championships that were later rebranded into the WWE World Tag Team Championships. The Awesome Truth later dropped the titles to Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in June.

