The Miz Wants WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce To Ban This Move

"Big" Bronson Reed is on the warpath after not receiving opportunities he felt he was owed from "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, and he's taken out various members of the red brand's roster with his finishing move, the Tsunami. Reed has been hitting it multiple times, crushing multiple stars beneath him, including The Miz, who now wants Pearce to ban the move.

Miz faced off against Reed on the August 12 edition of "Raw," after his tag team partner, R-Truth, arranged for him to take on an ambiguous "Bron" on the show. Rather than take on Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, Miz faced the "Big" man and took a Tsunami for his troubles in a loss. The "Awesome One" took to his X account and said though he wasn't injured by the "impact of 8.3 kangaroos, 3 boars & 1/3 of a baby elephant," he still feels that the move is dangerous.

"Adam Pearce smart move might be to ban @BRONSONISHERE from doing it," he posted.

When Reed attempted to hit another Tsunami on the "A-list" star following their "Raw" match, Truth intercepted him, and took not one, but six Tsunmais on behalf of his partner. Reed first delivered the maneuver multiple times to Seth Rollins. Rollins had just confronted rivals Drew McIntyre and CM Punk on another episode of "Raw," when Reed appeared and landed Tsunami after Tsunami on the former World Heavyweight Champion, leaving him spitting out blood in the middle of the ring. Pearce confirmed Rollins will be out of action, but did not put a timetable on Rollins' return. He also said Pearce was fined an "undisclosed amount" for that beatdown, and a suspension was mentioned following Reed's attack on Truth.