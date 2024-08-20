WWE RAW 8/19/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

After Sheamus returned to the main roster, Pete Dunne hunted down his former mentor with a shillelagh in hand and a thirst for vengeance in his mouth. Dunne's lust for revenge made sense; Sheamus stripped him of his name — the name that claimed the "NXT UK" Championship and made him a menace in the black and gold era of "NXT" — and made him into a sidekick, an afterthought. As much sense as it made, though, it did not absolve Dunne of his sins; he brutalized Sheamus and refused to forgive or forget. With their recent history and explosive, violent, vitriolic wrestling styles, the two men had all the tools to create a great feud, a pin in the caps of their careers, and what they had put together, at this time of writing, had so much room to expand.

Dunne broke Sheamus' hand and strapped it to the turnbuckle during their match on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw." Sheamus then tore the turnbuckle — broken hand and all — clean off, and won in less than five minutes. One could say that the hastiness of this match, particularly in its finish, is representative of the whole Sheamus and Dunne feud: gone too soon, with no lasting consequences. This feud — whatever little we got of it — was good! So was the match. However, any positive memories associated with them are overshadowed by the rushedness of their endings. You mean to tell me that Dunne, meticulous in his joint-breaking, is willing to roll over and accept defeat, after all the de-identification and gentrification he's experienced? You're telling me Sheamus is already moving on to a hinted feud with Ludwig Kaiser? Their feud, which could have been taken to at least Bash in Berlin, is over after a random Monday — not even on the go-home show for the event? Is it not really odd to suddenly kibosh a feud between two vitriolic and hard-hitting adversaries, both with solid motives and history together? By having things end like this, we are robbed of our catharsis, we are denied understanding, and neither party is better off than they were pre-feud. Like the broken hand in the turnbuckle spot, I wish they'd done more with Sheamus and Dunne.

It's not like these two men are going to forget this feud — especially if they clash in the recently announced Intercontinental Championship tournament. However, whatever grazes they have with each other now cannot be considered a fleshed-out feud. The concept of a Sheamus/Dunne rivalry, from the turnbuckle spot to the feud itself, was a cool idea. However, it was executed with unneeded haste, and it flopped before it even started. We were robbed of a good something with these two — match or feud — and it doesn't make sense why.

Written by Angeline Phu