Booker T Calls This WWE SmackDown Star 'The Real Deal'

Since debuting in WWE back in June, Bloodline member and current WWE Tag Team Champion Jacob Fatu has received near universal acclaim from wrestling fans and critics alike. Among them is WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who praised the work of Fatu on a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"Definitely on the rise, he's the real deal," said Booker T. "He's going to go out there, he's going to leave everything in the middle of that ring as far as performance goes."

Fatu's road to WWE followed several years of wrestling for smaller promotions such as All Pro Wrestling, House of Glory, and Major League Wrestling, and was crowned the company's heavyweight champion in all three promotions. Fatu also had a brief stint in NJPW earlier this year before finalizing a deal with WWE.

Booker T credits Fatu's willingness to work through the ranks of the pro wrestling hierarchy as a major contributing factor to his current in-ring and on-screen greatness.

"He's willing to work for it," said Booker T. "That's what I appreciate about this kid, he's worked so freaking hard to get to this position. It took going through those trials and tribulations to make it, but I think if not for those trials and tribulations he would not understand what this truly means today."

Despite appearing on last Friday's "Smackdown," helping the Bloodline attack Roman Reigns, it is unclear if Fatu is cleared to wrestl. Since Summerslam in Cleveland earlier this month, Fatu has been wearing a walking boot as a result of a supposed foot injury.



