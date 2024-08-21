WWE NXT Star Fallon Henley Reportedly Injured During Recent Taping

After taking a few weeks off in July, Fallon Henley reemerged with some new friends at NXT Great American Bash, teaming with Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx to defeat Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice, and Sol Ruca. This week, the group finally gave themselves a name, Fatal Influence, setting their sights on "NXT" newcomers who the trio felt were taking spots from wrestlers, such as themselves, with pedigree.

The re-introduction led to Henley and Jayne setting up a match for next week's "NXT" against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, one that was taped immediately following last night's episode and one that didn't go the best for Henley. Fightful Select reports that during the match, Henley suffered an injury when she sustained what has been described as a "possible broken nose." It's unclear when in the match Henley suffered the injury, though it was noted she continued on and finished the match.

Whether Henley will have to miss any time remains a mystery, as the severity of her facial injury remains unknown. Should it be serious, it would be Henley's first instance of being on the shelf since joining WWE in 2021, as she has consistently worked at least one match per month, and has avoided any serious injury. Henley had shown similar durability before joining WWE, with her only hiatus from wrestling occurring during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Aside from the Fatal Influnece's introduction last night, "NXT" also made clear the future direction for NXT Champion Ethan Page. The former AEW star will be defending the championship against TNA's highly popular Joe Hendry at the upcoming No Mercy PLE on September 1.