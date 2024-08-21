Paul Heyman Talks About CM Punk Going Through 'Hell' Before Returning To WWE

It's been nearly a full year since CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, and despite being featured at major Premium Live Events as well as having arguably one of the best feuds in the company with Drew McIntyre, "The Best In The World" has spent most of his comeback tour on the shelf due to injury. Furthermore, this occurred just months after Punk left AEW due to creative frustrations and backstage altercations, while also recovering from another preexisting injury. Punk's former advocate Paul Heyman has now commented on his journey back to WWE on "Notsam Wrestling," explaining how the former AEW star is finally getting his flowers after going through hell.

Advertisement

"CM Punk is back where he belongs, and that's on top in WWE, and like any other rebel, it's the old song, you have to go through hell before you get to heaven. And CM Punk the struggle is real, and he is a rebel, to this day he is a rebel, but the rebel would never reach the top, the rebel will never get his due on his own merit if he doesn't go through pure, blatant, bloody, hell and that hell could not only be in WWE, he had to go through hell elsewhere as well, and everybody had to see it and hear about it and know about it."

Heyman also expressed how excited he is that Punk has finally had the opportunity to demonstrate his talents on the platform that he deserves, while also stating how important it was to see the former WWE Champion sitting front row during his Hall Of Fame induction.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.