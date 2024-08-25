Bruce Prichard Says This WWE Hall Of Famer Would Have Been Great In Cinematic Matches

WWE put on plenty of great cinematic matches when times were beyond difficult for live events during the COVID-19 pandemic. From the Boneyard Match featuring AJ Styles and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, to John Cena taking on the late Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse Match, and both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches taking place at the same time in Titan Towers, there was no shortage of entertainment during that time.

Advertisement

On an episode of his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, WWE executive Bruce Prichard said a Hall of Famer would have been great in cinematic matches during the pandemic, though it wouldn't have worked when the particular character was at the height of his popularity when fans were always in the crowd.

"Kane absolutely would've been great for some of the cinematic matches," he said. "But at the same time, that was something that had to grow. Whenever you have a live event, I think people want to see that live event take place in front of them. Live. So, yeah, he would've been good."

WWE was no stranger to cinematic matches in its earlier days, though they were not as fleshed out and massive productions as they were during the pandemic. One of the earliest cinematic matches in WWE was the mostly pre-taped Boiler Room brawl, which is now a fan favorite, where Mankind faced The Undertaker at SummerSlam 1996. In 2020, the Boneyard Match was the first pandemic-era cinematic match to grace fans' screens during WrestleMania 36, which was taped in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.