AEW's Tony Khan Says We've Seen MJF's 'True Colors'

Last year, AEW fans saw a different side of Maxwell Jacob Friendman — one that embraced kindness, sportsmanship, and the fans themselves. On the July 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite," however, MJF revealed a more sadistic side by brutally attacking Daniel Garcia. It is this latter iteration of MJF, who is now feuding with Will Ospreay, that AEW President Tony Khan believes to be closer to MJF's most authentic form.

"I think this new iteration of MJF is not my favorite person," Khan said on the AEW All In media call. "He had some very not kind things to say about me on TV, but that's okay. I think MJF is a great wrestler and a huge star and big box office attraction, and we've seen his true colors. I think that MJF was enjoying the adulation of the fans, and then when the fans maybe questioned him and his friendships fell apart for the first time, maybe we were getting a look at a different MJF last year."

"I think he was not able to maintain that level of kindness and that level of humility and that kind of person that he was trying to be. He couldn't sustain it," Khan continued. "And this is what he is at the end of the day."

In two days, MJF will defend the American Championship against Ospreay at AEW All In. Before the two battle in the ring, they came face-to-face on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," where an irate MJF proclaimed that the fans loved him until Ospreay came aboard to AEW. AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone labeled this outburst as a display of jealousy toward Ospreay. Moments later, MJF then made an ill-natured remark about Ospreay's family, prompting Ospreay to clock him in the head.

