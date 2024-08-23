WWE's Jey Uso Reflects On The Death And Legacies Of Afa & Sika Anoa'i

Last week, one of the most prominent families in wrestling experienced a tragic loss with the death of Afa Anoa'i at the age of 81. Afa's death came less than two months after the death of his brother, Sika Anoa'i, making it a particularly difficult time for the family. Just days after Afa's death, his nephew Jey Uso appeared live on a panel at Fanatics Fest and discussed the impact his uncles, the Wild Samoans, had on the wrestling industry.

"They're the ones who set the table," Uso said. "If it wasn't for them or 'High Chief' Peter Maivia, none of the family tree grows, you know what I'm saying? My family's going through some hard times right now, man, but wrestling just gives us hope."

The WWE star said that spending time around the industry has a healing effect, citing last week's "WWE SmackDown" as an example of how wrestling can be an outlet for emotion. Uso feels that it's now up to him and his brothers and cousins to carry the Anoa'i legacy forward. So far, he believes they're doing a good job.

"I feel like my family is running WWE," Uso continued. "Like we always have."

Though Uso felt catharsis from watching Friday's "SmackDown," it wasn't exactly an encouraging segment for the heroes of the story. Jacob Fatu made his return from injury to attack Roman Reigns, with new self-proclaimed "Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa directing a beatdown on Reigns before ending the show with his finger in the air and the ula fala around his neck.

