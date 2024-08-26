Beth Phoenix On Hectic Timeline Of Husband Edge's I Quit Match With WWE's Finn Balor

After founding The Judgment Day in 2022, Edge was quickly ousted by Finn Balor, who believed that there should be no leaders and that everyone should be equal. Edge didn't take kindly to this, and the two men would end up feuding all the way through to WrestleMania 39 and their Hell in a Cell match, where Edge walked away the winner. Along the way, they would meet in a lengthy I Quit match at Extreme Rules 2022, where Edge's wife Beth Phoenix also played a major role.

Appearing on "Insight," Phoenix explained the story of how her husband got to the event, which was an entirely different battle in itself. "Percy Jackson filming was booked, it was butted right up to the pay-per-view, the I Quit match. That was in Philadelphia on Pay-Per-View. And so Adam had to fly all the way from Vancouver to Philadelphia overnight, basically not sleep, and then have a 40-minute match with Finn Balor which was an I Quit match."

Phoenix suggested that she should be involved in the match to help her husband both in kayfabe and so he didn't collapse of sleep deprivation, to the point where she actually had to fly his ring gear across the country for it to be at the arena in time. "I flew his gear, everything that he needed for the match, I flew it from Asheville to Philadelphia and met him at 11 o'clock in the morning pay-per-view day after he had been filming Percy Jackson for like two weeks and charter flight straight to Philadelphia. Basically, he laid down in the hotel for about 30 minutes, and then we had to go to the building and then put the spool thing together."

