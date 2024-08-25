Kazuchika Okada, More Big Names Reportedly Set For Casino Gauntlet Match At AEW All In

The Casino Gauntlet match at this year's AEW All In event is shrouded in mystery. Names like Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, "Hangman" Adam Page, Evil Uno, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly have already been announced for the bout, but the company seemingly wants this match to be full of surprises. However, WrestlePurists has reported on some of the names fans can expect to see in action when the time comes.

Kazuchika Okada won't defend his AEW Continental Championship at the event in Wembley Stadium, but he is reportedly expected to compete in the Casino Gauntlet. Elsewhere, Jeff Jarrett, Rush, and Jay White are also rumored to be part of the festivities. White is reportedly fully healthy again following a spell on the sidelines through injury, and with his Bang Bang Gang cohorts fighting for the AEW World Trios Championships, so this match will give him something to do at the show.

Of course, the biggest conversation surrounding the match in question involves an ex-WWE Superstar. Ricochet has reportedly signed with AEW and could be set to make his debut at All In. A multi-man bout of this ilk seems like the perfect match to introduce him to the promotion, but it remains to be seen if he'll be involved.

Ricochet isn't the only surprise expected to appear at All In, as WrestlePurists noted that another big name is reportedly scheduled to appear in the Casino Gauntlet match. Shane McMahon recently met with Tony Khan, so he's one of the names that people are speculating about. Bobby Lashley is also a free agent following his departure from WWE, and Mustafa Ali is another possibility whose name has been circulating the rumor mill. That said, all will be revealed when AEW rolls into Wembley later today.