WWE's Drew McIntyre Admits CM Punk Caught Him Off Guard At SummerSlam

Former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre and CM Punk are locked in the most bitter feud in WWE right now. The arch enemies are heading into a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin, after Punk whipped McIntyre with his own belt on an episode of "WWE Raw." The first time the pair met in-ring for a match after a months-long feud while Punk was out injured was at SummerSlam. McIntyre defeated Punk, and kept hold of a bracelet the pair have also been feuding over, bearing the names of Punk's wife and dog. The "Scottish Psychopath" spoke on "Notsam Wrestling" about their SummerSlam bout, and said Punk "caught him off guard" by continuing to kick out, and McIntyre was also surprised by Punk's "durability cardio."

"When he said the biggest thing he's got going for him is his heart, it's true," McIntyre said. "And it's not necessarily his heart. He's one of the most stubborn pieces of crap on planet Earth. He's so stubborn. He just won't give up. He'll keep pushing forward. And I was surprised when I got hit with the first punch, how much I felt it." Though McIntyre has been trolling Punk on social media for months throughout their ongoing feud, he told host Sam Roberts that he's been in the ring with the "best of the best" over the past 10 years, and Punk ranks right up there. McIntyre said as much as he "takes the p***," Punk can get it done in the ring.

"But most of all, he just refuses to give up, which is like Christmas for me, because I know fine well, he won't stop until his heart does. And I have no problem with making that happen," McIntyre said.

