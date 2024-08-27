Backstage Update On Current Whereabouts Of Absent AEW Star Miro

AEW's Miro is back in the United States after visiting his native Bulgaria for an extended time following his split from wife CJ Perry, while also reportedly dealing with multiple injuries.

According to "PWInsider," the former Rusev in WWE was seen in Los Angeles over the weekend when AEW was in London, England, for All In at Wembley Stadium. The report couldn't confirm if Miro's return to the States means that he is close to returning to the ring. His last match in AEW was in December 2023 when he took on Andrade El Idolo, in the latter's final match for the company.

Miro and his wife, the former Lana in WWE, split up in late 2023 after Perry debuted in AEW and entered a storyline feud with her former husband as Idolo's manager. At that time, reports stated that Miro had moved back to Bulgaria. In April of this year, Miro provided an update on various injuries he was recovering from during his AEW absence. The former WWE star said on social media that he had been dealing with injuries since September 2023, which included issues with both his shoulder and elbow.

Miro signed a four-year contract extension with AEW in 2022, after initially signing, what he called, a "discount deal" with the company when he joined in 2020. Miro has not wrestled a match in 2024 during his hiatus in Bulgaria, and wrestled just seven matches in all of 2023, with just three happening before he sustained his injuries. The former TNT Champion was out of action for a period in 2022, wrestling just four matches that year.

