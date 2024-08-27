Adam Pearce Announces Punishment CM Punk Will Face For WWE Raw Actions

Following CM Punk's surprise attack on Drew McIntyre on the August 26 episode of "WWE Raw," Adam Pearce took to X to announce kayfabe repercussions for the "The Best in the World."

During one segment of the show, McIntyre delivered an in-ring promo about his upcoming strap match with Punk at Bash at Berlin. As soon as Punk's music hit, McIntyre directed his attention to the rampway, only to be ambushed by Punk from behind with strap in-hand. After a back-and-forth exchange that ended with McIntyre being backdropped onto the announce table, Punk took his frustrations out on the "local security" that intervened to subdue him. As a result, "Raw" General Manager Pearce claimed that Punk has been fined "an undisclosed amount" for his role in the melee.

CM Punk has been fined an undisclosed amount for assaulting security with the leather strap that will be used in his Strap Match against Drew McIntyre at #WWEBash. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 27, 2024

Punk challenged McIntyre to the old-school gimmick match back on the August 19 edition of "Raw," which McIntyre accepted. It will be the second official match between the feuding WWE stars after their first encounter at SummerSlam, which McIntyre won. A leather strap and sentimental plastic bracelet have since been inserted into the storyline to heighten the drama. Following the pair's first meeting, McIntyre admitted that Punk caught him off guard, suggesting that Punk's biggest asset in battle is his heart and "durability cardio." Bash in Berlin, WWE's next premium live event, will take place on Saturday, August 31, from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

