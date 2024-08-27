Matt Hardy Calls This Tag Team The Best Opponents Of AEW's Young Bucks

Though it's safe to say the pair conjure up strong opinions from many fans, the Young Bucks have been making a case for themselves as an all-time great tag team over the last two decades with a long list of thrilling matches. Matt Hardy is someone who knows the Young Bucks well, having faced off against the brothers numerous times over the years. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the former AEW and WWE star shared his opinion on the tag team that best matches up against the Young Bucks — the Lucha Brothers.

Advertisement

"They're one of the OGs," Hardy said. "They're a couple of the founding talents [of AEW], and really staples of the tag team division. ... They're probably the Young Bucks' greatest opponents, too."

The Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers have shared the ring 14 times, including multi-team matches. That includes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019, the first-ever event put on by the promotion. A few months later, the four men ran it back in a ladder match at the first AEW All Out, and have had several additional matches since. The general consensus is usually that the two teams have incredible chemistry.

While the Lucha Brothers have been one of the most important tag teams in AEW over the last five years, that may not be the case for much longer. Recent reports indicate that the Lucha Brothers are WWE-bound, with the wrestlers possibly bypassing the promotion's developmental system and heading straight to the main roster.

Advertisement

Speaking about their prospects in WWE, Hardy was optimistic. He predicted that the luchadors would become "huge" stars, especially with the company seemingly pushing for a larger presence in Mexico.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.