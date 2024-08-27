WWE's Xavier Woods Calls Sid Vicious Clip One Of The Funniest Things He's Ever Seen

The death of Sid Vicious at the age of 63 yesterday has cast a shadow over the wrestling where, with promotions, wrestlers, and friends of Vicious all chiming in to pay remembrance to the wrestling legend. Amidst the tears have also been fans and wrestlers remembering their favorite moments of Vicious' caree, with WWE star Xavier Woods calling attention to one segment from Vicious' days in WCW.

Advertisement

Taking to X earlier Tuesday afternoon, Woods posted video of Vicious heading to the WCW parking lot, only to find his car crushed. A despondent Vicious could then be seen looking towards the heavens, and like a scene out of a B-movie, began screaming "Goldberg!" repeatedly, evidently believing his WCW rival was responsible for this sequence of events.

Woods gave some background on his fandom of Vicious, revealing he had been hooked on him ever since he heard Vicious' WWE theme music, which Woods admitted "terrified" him. The moment in the WCW parking lot was the exact opposite for Woods, however, with the former King of the Ring winner declaring the moment "one of the funniest things I've ever seen in my life." He closed the tweet by thanking the late Vicious for all the positive memories.

Advertisement

I remember the first time I heard Psycho Sid's theme music. Terrified me, I was hooked. Dude did some pretty amazing things through his career. But this one will forever be one of the funniest things that I've ever seen in my life. R.I.P. Sid. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ncCpcPr4Ya — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) August 27, 2024

In addition to WWE's own tribute to Vicious, which aired last night during "Raw," Woods himself also paid tribute by emulating Vicious' ring entrance last night by fistbumping fans, before later hitting Vicious' trademark powerbomb during a three way match with Pete Dunne and The Miz. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Woods to pick up the W, with Dunne emerging from the match victorious.