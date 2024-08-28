Eric Bischoff Explains What He Hopes For In Bryan Danielson's Last AEW Match

After all the speculation of whether or not he would actually do it, Bryan Danielson is the AEW World Champion. He defeated Swerve Strickland at All In on August 25, meaning that not only is he the top guy in AEW, but that he isn't retired ... yet. Danielson has been very open about wanting to settle down with his family by the end of the year, as well as needing neck surgery, but if he is still the world champion, then where could the "American Dragon" end his full-time career? On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff posits that Danielson's actual final match is not too far away, citing the WrestleDream pay-per-view in Tacoma, Washington, Danielson's home state, as the perfect spot for the legend to call it a day.

Advertisement

"I hope it is for Bryan's sake and for his family's sake," Bischoff said. "Bryan's an amazing athlete, he was an amazing athlete before he even got into professional wrestling, he is a real athlete. He's mentally tough, and physically, obviously very tough. But there comes a point when you've achieved so much, just stop while you're healthy and you can spend the rest of your life being grateful for it, without hobbling around, or in a wheelchair, or worse."

Danielson will address AEW fans on tonight's "AEW Dynamite," where he will reveal to the world what his plans are for the immediate future. Stars like Darby Allin and Christian Cage already have guaranteed title shots in their back pockets, but whether they will get their chance to challenge the "American Dragon" in the near future will all be revealed tonight in Champaign, Illinois.

Advertisement

Please credit "83 Weeks" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.