Bully Ray Says He's More Interested In This WWE Raw Star Every Week

On August 5, 2024, "Big" Bronson Reed unleashed a vicious attack on Seth Rollins, effectively putting him on the shelf. The moment was unexpected for wrestling fans and critics alike, and resulted in Reed getting a long-awaited push on WWE's main roster.

Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has been enjoying Reed's recent work, and discussed the push the WWE star has been getting during an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"Every single week Bronson goes out there, they take a step forward with him," said Ray. "I'm more interested in him. They're getting him over. You can decide how you feel about it."

Ray praised Reed's segment with Braun Strowman on the August 26 edition of "Raw," and while he was impressed with the match, he noted that the real showstopper of the night was the post-match beatdown.

"All you remember is Bronson Reed standing on top of that brick wall, Braun Strowman laid on top of that Cadillac, and Bronson splashing him on the top of the car. Spectacular final move," said Ray. "It doesn't have to be WrestleMania to have a WrestleMania moment. They had a 'Raw' moment."

Advertisement

Since returning, Reed has not only targeted Rollins and Strowman but also taken out the likes of R-Truth and The Miz. Fans seem to responding positively to Reed's television presence, while wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer has also enjoyed Reed's recent work.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.