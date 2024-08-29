WWE's Andrade El Idolo Thanks Randy Orton For His Nutrition Advice

Earlier this month, WWE stars Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes sat down for a long-ranging conversation, with the two friends covering topics such as their time together in the Legacy faction as well as their more recent accolades. At one point, the discussion turned to Orton's recent WWE SummerSlam match against GUNTHER, with Orton revealing that he had somehow consumed an entire jar of Nutella, taken from WWE catering, before their bout.

Taking to social media platform X early this morning, fellow WWE star Andrade El Idolo proved that he was listening carefully to Orton's words. Andrade posted a photo of his hand reaching towards a large container of the famous chocolate and hazelnut spread.

thank you for the advice SIR @RandyOrton You always look amazing!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZJNZXUO1HU — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) August 29, 2024

While it doesn't seem as though Orton's acknowledgment of the brand is tied into a sponsorship deal, the former world champion is certainly open to the idea. During his conversation with Rhodes, Orton confirmed that Nutella has played an important role in helping him bulk up in recent months.

"See those traps?" Orton said, pointing at himself. "That's Nutella, bro. ... Traps provided by Nutella."

Many fans have picked up on the fact that Orton was "ripped" when he made his return at WWE Survivor Series WarGames last year. Since then, the wrestler has maintained that physique while still getting around swiftly in the ring.

Since Andade made his return to WWE earlier this year, he has appeared on both the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" brands. In June, he defeated Ricochet to become the new WWE Speed Champion, most recently defending that title last week against Pete Dunne.