Wrestlers Who Got Ripped For Their Return

While things like athletic ability and promo skills have always been integral elements of what makes a professional wrestler successful, sometimes, you just have to look the part. For a long time, companies like WWE preferred wrestlers who looked like they had enough muscle to compensate for the entire live audience. This meant that becoming ripped, swole or jacked was an essential part of becoming a successful performer, with a number of wrestlers often taking shortcuts on how they got in such shape.

With such a rigorous schedule of traveling around the world, a number of WWE stars don't always get to stay on top of their physique, as there simply aren't enough hours in the day for them to fit in a full session at the gym, or three meals large enough to accommodate their daily caloric intake. Because of this, lengthy periods away from the ring, whether it's for personal reasons or a severe injury, become the perfect time for wrestlers to zone in on becoming the best possible versions of themselves from an aesthetic perspective.

With that in mind, here are a few WWE stars who returned to the ring looking better than they ever had before.